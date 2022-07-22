UrduPoint.com

Rivalry Claims Two Lives

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Rivalry claims two lives

Two persons were shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Two persons were shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that rivals opened fire and killed 20-year-old Hamza and 65-year-old Khalid Patwari near Chak 2 Ramdewali Sargodha Road.

The ill-fated persons were residents of Chak 51-JB and the police shifted their bodies to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Road Sargodha Progress Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Eastern neighborhood a major source of terrorism i ..

Eastern neighborhood a major source of terrorism in region: FO

2 minutes ago
 Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari one-two in French G ..

Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari one-two in French GP practice

2 minutes ago
 Eight abducted from Faisalabad

Eight abducted from Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Teenaged girl electrocuted

Teenaged girl electrocuted

2 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review measures taken for diarrhea ..

Meeting held to review measures taken for diarrhea, cholera vaccination drive

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz grieved over death of ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz grieved over death of three children

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.