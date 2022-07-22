Rivalry claims two lives

Two persons were shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Two persons were shot dead over an old rivalry in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that rivals opened fire and killed 20-year-old Hamza and 65-year-old Khalid Patwari near Chak 2 Ramdewali Sargodha Road.

The ill-fated persons were residents of Chak 51-JB and the police shifted their bodies to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.