Rivals tortured to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The infuriated people have tortured to death their rivals after an altercation in the area of Raza Abad police station on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that Ejaz Sharif (55) r/o AzamAbad was going on a motorcycle when his rivals Umair, Ehtisham,etc intercepted him and tortured the motorcyclist with punches and kicks.

As a result,Ejaz died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.