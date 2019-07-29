River Chenab flowing in low flood

River Chenab remained in low-level flood on Monday as the water level today soured up to 127,702 cusecs at Head Marala, Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :River Chenab remained in low-level flood on Monday as the water level today soured up to 127,702 cusecs at Head Marala, Sialkot

Officials of Sialkot Irrigation Department said that the Nullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter were flowing normally in the district.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider said that the district administration had been put on high alert and it was regularly monitoring flood situation. He said that the flood situation was under control in Sialkot district.