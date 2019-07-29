River Chenab Flowing In Low Flood
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:18 PM
River Chenab remained in low-level flood on Monday as the water level today soured up to 127,702 cusecs at Head Marala, Sialkot
Officials of Sialkot Irrigation Department said that the Nullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter were flowing normally in the district.
Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider said that the district administration had been put on high alert and it was regularly monitoring flood situation. He said that the flood situation was under control in Sialkot district.