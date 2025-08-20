River Chenab flowing IN normal condition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Sialkot said on Wednesday that River Chenab is flowing in a normal condition with a maximum discharge of about 1,100,000 cusecs at Headmirla.

Sharing the flood update, an official of DEOC told APP that his department recorded upstream of River Chenab as 72,986 cusecs and downstream as 54,336 cusecs at Headmirala.

The official, however, said that River Minawar Tavi is flowing with low flood at Surkhpur Bridge with the discharge of 10,000 cusecs.

The other rainy nullahs, he said, were flowing with the normal conditions in district Sialkot.