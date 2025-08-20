River Chenab Flowing IN Normal Condition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Sialkot said on Wednesday that River Chenab is flowing in a normal condition with a maximum discharge of about 1,100,000 cusecs at Headmirla.
Sharing the flood update, an official of DEOC told APP that his department recorded upstream of River Chenab as 72,986 cusecs and downstream as 54,336 cusecs at Headmirala.
The official, however, said that River Minawar Tavi is flowing with low flood at Surkhpur Bridge with the discharge of 10,000 cusecs.
The other rainy nullahs, he said, were flowing with the normal conditions in district Sialkot.
Recent Stories
Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut
Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods
Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair
Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..
Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour
At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case
Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord
PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September
DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Term 'Cloudburst' often misused: PMD6 minutes ago
-
Illegal pesticide dealer held6 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad vows improved healthcare facilities, strict action against absent staff6 minutes ago
-
River Chenab flowing IN normal condition6 minutes ago
-
Minorities minister visits flood-affected areas of Buner6 minutes ago
-
FDA to link property record with govt departments: DG6 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Absar Alam’s mother6 minutes ago
-
CM visits Tokyo’s modern traffic control centre6 minutes ago
-
Teenager boy receives burn injuries6 minutes ago
-
Strict monitoring, feedback, discipline key to LGH’s progress6 minutes ago
-
C&W department speeds up road restoration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, disaster management: Maryam16 minutes ago