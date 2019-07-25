UrduPoint.com
River Chenab Flowing Normal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The local flood department on Thursday said that River Chenab was flowing normal at Head Marala.

An official told APP that flow in other rivers including Jammu Tavi and Mianwar Tavi was also normal on Thursday.

He said that up-stream flow was recorded at 87,282-cusic water, while down-stream it was 56,082 cusics in River Chenab at Head Marala.

Rivers Jammu Tavi and Minawar Tavi were flowing with 4,085 cusics and 1,652 cusics of water, respectively.

