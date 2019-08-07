River Chenab flowing normal in Sialkot

The local flood department on Wednesday said that River Chenab was flowing with normal position at Headmirala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : The local flood department on Wednesday said that River Chenab was flowing with normal position at Headmirala.

An official of flood department while talking to APP said that Rivers Jammu Tavi and Munawar Tavi were also flowing with normal position.

He said that up-stream has been recorded as 95, 092 cusic while down-stream recorded as 65, 042 cusic at River Chenab at Headmirala.

Rivers Jammu Tavi and Minawar Tavi were flowing with 5, 104 cusic and 3, 186 cusic respectively.

He said that remaining all nullahs of district Sialkot were flowing with normal position.

The flood department predicted more water at River Chenab during next 48 hours.