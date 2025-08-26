River Chenab Flowing With High Flood: DOEC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) Sialkot on Tuesday informed that high flood situation
was recorded at the River Chenab at Headmirala.
An official of the DEOC said that high flood warning issued in district Sialkot as the river and nullahs
were flowing with flood situation.
As per report of DOEC
1. River Chenab at Marala*
Gauge: 812.00 Ft
Upstream: 207934 Cs
Downstream: 189984 Cs
Chanab River: 181909 Cs
Safe Discharge: 2,30,000 Cs
Max Discharge: 11,00,000 Cs
Position: *High*
2. Jamu Tavi at Sedra Bridge*
Discharge: 17067 Cs
Safe Discharge:20,000 Cs
Max Discharge:1,70,000 Cs
Position: *Medium*
3. Minawar Tavi at Surkhpur Bridge*
Discharge: 8958 Cs
Safe Discharge:5,000 Cs
Max Discharge:10,000 Cs
Position: *Low*
4. UCC*
Discharge: 11950 Cs
Safe Discharge: 16500Cs
Max Discharge: 16500 Cs
Position: *Normal*
5.
MRLink*
Discharge: 6000 Cs
Safe Discharge:22000 Cs
Max Discharge:22000 Cs
Position: *Normal*
6. Nullah Deg at Kingra*
Gauge: 892.60 Ft
Discharge: 26889 Cs
Safe Discharge:10,000 Cs
Max Discharge:40,000 Cs
Position: *Medium*
7. Nullah Deg at Super Passage*
Gauge: 11.0
Discharge: 14326 Cs
Safe Discharge:5,000 Cs
Max Discharge:17,000 Cs
Position: *Medium*
8. Nullah Aik at Ura*
Gauge: 821.00 Ft
Discharge: 4612 Cs
Safe Discharge:2,000 Cs
Max Discharge:25,000 Cs
Position: *Low*
9. Nullah Palkhu at Cantt*
Gauge: 8.60 Ft
Discharge: 1902 Cs
Safe Discharge:800 Cs
Max Discharge:3,000 Cs
Position: *Medium*
10. Nullah Bhed at Cantt Bhed Pully*
Gauge:1.5Ft
Discharge: 140 Cs
Safe Discharge:1,000 Cs
Max Discharge:3,500 Cs
Position: *Normal*
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man gets 9-year jail in narcotics case19 seconds ago
-
Court issues written orders allowing family members, lawyers to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana ..21 seconds ago
-
River Chenab flowing with high flood: DOEC23 seconds ago
-
DC Kalat conducts surprise visit to Teaching Hospital, orders action on low quality work26 seconds ago
-
Two-day free eye treatment and surgical camp organized at LUMHS hospital10 minutes ago
-
From sands of Arabia to hearts of billions: Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s peaceful path reshaped human ..10 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad police arrest injured car thief after shootout, stolen vehicle recovered10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Mayor reviews development projects, directs officials to ensure public facilities10 minutes ago
-
HEC recognizes nine WUM research Journals in Y Category10 minutes ago
-
FBISE announces HSSC result, female students secure top positions20 minutes ago
-
Two new polio cases confirmed in South KP, bringing total to 2320 minutes ago
-
National AI fund proposed to boost artificial intelligence research, innovation20 minutes ago