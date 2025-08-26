Open Menu

River Chenab Flowing With High Flood: DOEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) Sialkot on Tuesday informed that high flood situation

was recorded at the River Chenab at Headmirala.

An official of the DEOC said that high flood warning issued in district Sialkot as the river and nullahs

were flowing with flood situation.

As per report of DOEC

1. River Chenab at Marala*

Gauge: 812.00 Ft

Upstream: 207934 Cs

Downstream: 189984 Cs

Chanab River: 181909 Cs

Safe Discharge: 2,30,000 Cs

Max Discharge: 11,00,000 Cs

Position: *High*

2. Jamu Tavi at Sedra Bridge*

Discharge: 17067 Cs

Safe Discharge:20,000 Cs

Max Discharge:1,70,000 Cs

Position: *Medium*

3. Minawar Tavi at Surkhpur Bridge*

Discharge: 8958 Cs

Safe Discharge:5,000 Cs

Max Discharge:10,000 Cs

Position: *Low*

4. UCC*

Discharge: 11950 Cs

Safe Discharge: 16500Cs

Max Discharge: 16500 Cs

Position: *Normal*

5.

MRLink*

Discharge: 6000 Cs

Safe Discharge:22000 Cs

Max Discharge:22000 Cs

Position: *Normal*

6. Nullah Deg at Kingra*

Gauge: 892.60 Ft

Discharge: 26889 Cs

Safe Discharge:10,000 Cs

Max Discharge:40,000 Cs

Position: *Medium*

7. Nullah Deg at Super Passage*

Gauge: 11.0

Discharge: 14326 Cs

Safe Discharge:5,000 Cs

Max Discharge:17,000 Cs

Position: *Medium*

8. Nullah Aik at Ura*

Gauge: 821.00 Ft

Discharge: 4612 Cs

Safe Discharge:2,000 Cs

Max Discharge:25,000 Cs

Position: *Low*

9. Nullah Palkhu at Cantt*

Gauge: 8.60 Ft

Discharge: 1902 Cs

Safe Discharge:800 Cs

Max Discharge:3,000 Cs

Position: *Medium*

10. Nullah Bhed at Cantt Bhed Pully*

Gauge:1.5Ft

Discharge: 140 Cs

Safe Discharge:1,000 Cs

Max Discharge:3,500 Cs

Position: *Normal*

