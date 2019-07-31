UrduPoint.com
River Chenab Flowing With Medium Flood

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:47 PM

River Chenab flowing with medium flood

The local flood department on Wednesday said that River Chenab was flowing with medium flood at Headmirala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The local flood department on Wednesday said that River Chenab was flowing with medium flood at Headmirala.

An official of flood department while talking to APP said that Rivers Jammu Tavi and Munawar Tavi were flowing with normal position.

He said that up-stream was recorded as 182, 243 cusic while down-stream recorded as 156, 043 cusic at River Chenab at Headmirala.

Rivers Jammu Tavi and Minawar Tavi were flowing with 11, 868 cusic and 8, 123 cusic respectively.

He said that remaining all nullahs of district Sialkot were flowing with normal position.

