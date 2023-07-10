River Chenab flows in medium flood:FFC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Monday said that heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of River Chenab has resulted in flooding situation at its various control structures and it was running in "medium flood" in its reaches "Marala-Khanki-Qadirabad".

According to daily FFC report, all other major rivers of Indus River System (IRS) were flowing under "normal flow condition". Medium to high level flooding in river Ravi at Jassar (Ist Control Station in Pakistan on River Ravi) and medium level flooding in its other Nullahs during the next 24 hours.

Present combined live storage of the country's major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 8.279 MAF Vs 2.817 MAF of last year at the same date against total value of 13.443 MAF.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, deep trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northern parts of Pakistan lies over Kashmir & adjoining areas and is moving away in eastwards direction. Weak seasonal low lies over Northern Balochistan.

Yesterday's upper air cyclonic circulation (main source of streams of air at higher altitude) over Western Rajasthan (India) has moved away northeastwards and has become insignificant for Pakistan.

Light to moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper catchments of river Sutlej up to 5000 feet.

Widespread wind thunderstorm/ rain with heavy falls at isolated places and very heavy falls at one/two places are expected over the upper catchments of river Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi & Sargodha Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan Divisions) including upper catchments of rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi during the said period.

Isolated thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over Lahore, D.G Khan & Multan Divisions of Punjab,Northeastern Balochistan and Southeast Sindh.