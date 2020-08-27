River Chenab in high flood at Head Marala

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :There was high-level flood in River Chenab Thursday evening, as flow of floodwater soared to 205,510 cusecs at Head Marala-Sialkot here.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that floodwater was continuously soaring in River Chenab due to ongoing heavy rains in Sialkot region and even in the catchments areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The DC said that flood situation was in control here as the district administration had been put on high alert, and it was monitoring the flood situation in district round-the-clock.