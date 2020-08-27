UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Chenab In High Flood At Head Marala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:58 PM

River Chenab in high flood at Head Marala

There was high-level flood in River Chenab Thursday evening, as flow of floodwater soared to 205,510 cusecs at Head Marala-Sialkot here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :There was high-level flood in River Chenab Thursday evening, as flow of floodwater soared to 205,510 cusecs at Head Marala-Sialkot here.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that floodwater was continuously soaring in River Chenab due to ongoing heavy rains in Sialkot region and even in the catchments areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The DC said that flood situation was in control here as the district administration had been put on high alert, and it was monitoring the flood situation in district round-the-clock.

Related Topics

Flood Alert Jammu Nasir Sialkot Rains

Recent Stories

LNA Spokesman Claims Turkish Armed Forces Using 4 ..

31 seconds ago

Protesters in US City of Portland Attack Federal O ..

33 seconds ago

Russia Sends 500 COVID-19 Test Kits to Peru - Fore ..

34 seconds ago

Pak-Kashmir Diaspora forum pays tributes to martyr ..

37 seconds ago

China welcomes Iran-IAEA deal on resolution of saf ..

6 minutes ago

Mourning processions held peacefully

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.