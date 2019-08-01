UrduPoint.com
River Chenab In Low Flood In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:44 PM

River Chenab in low flood in Sialkot

The local flood department on Thursday here said that River Chenab was in low flood at Head marala

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The local flood department on Thursday here said that River Chenab was in low flood at Head marala.

An official of Flood department while talking to APP said that Rivers Jammu Tavi and Munawar Tavi were flowing in normal position.

He said that River Chenab up-stream the deluge was recorded as 128,713 cusecs while downstream it was 102,513 cusecs at Head marala.

Rivers Jammu Tavi and Minawar Tavi were flowing with 7,539 cusecs and 7,060 cusecs respectively.

He said that all nullahs of district Sialkot were flowing at normal position.The flood department however predicted more water at River Chenab during next 48 hours.

