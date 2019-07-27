River Chenab in low-level flood

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::River Chenab remained in low level flood at Head Marala near Sialkot here on Saturday.

According to the officials of Sialkot Irrigation Department, the flow of floodwater was 95,585 cusces in River Chenab on Saturday which was increasing gradually.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider said that Nullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter were flowing normally in and around the Sialkot city.

The DC said that red alert had been issued by the Sialkot district administration to monitor water flow in all rivers and nullahs.