River Chenab In Medium Flood At Head Marala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Sialkot, on Sunday reported that the River Chenab is currently experiencing a medium flood, with a maximum water discharge of approximately 1,100,000 cusecs at Head Marala.
An official from the DEOC, while sharing the latest flood update with APP, stated that the upstream discharge of River Chenab at Head Marala was recorded at 168,608 cusecs, while the downstream discharge stood at 144,924 cusecs.
The official further informed that River Minawar Tavi is also in low flood at Surkhpur Bridge, with a flow of 10,000 cusecs.
Other seasonal streams and nullahs in the district are reportedly flowing under normal conditions.
However, the official confirmed that Nullah Deg has overflown at Kingra, resulting in a medium flood situation in that area.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and residents in low-lying and vulnerable areas are advised to stay alert and follow safety guidelines issued by local administrations.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moonsoon Rains:Rawalpindi administration on standby for rescue operations20 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Murree issues advisory for tourists amid heavy rains20 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over losses due to storm in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest three in anti-drug operations, Over 4 Kg drugs seized20 minutes ago
-
04 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown20 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation will save shortage of water across Sindh, Campaign helds in various cities.20 minutes ago
-
Police on high alert during Christian worship, prayer programs30 minutes ago
-
IGP approves Rs. 2.1m medical aid for cops, families30 minutes ago
-
"Abid Hussain Lashari receives Tamgha-e-imtiaz :Sindh green foundation hosts grand reception"30 minutes ago
-
CM initiates allotment of 750 free flats for industrial workers30 minutes ago
-
Bahrain Extends Solidarity and Support to Pakistan Amid Flood Devastation50 minutes ago
-
DPM, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser review bilateral ties50 minutes ago