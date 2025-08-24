River Chenab in medium flood at Head Marala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Sialkot, on Sunday reported that the River Chenab is currently experiencing a medium flood, with a maximum water discharge of approximately 1,100,000 cusecs at Head Marala.

An official from the DEOC, while sharing the latest flood update with APP, stated that the upstream discharge of River Chenab at Head Marala was recorded at 168,608 cusecs, while the downstream discharge stood at 144,924 cusecs.

The official further informed that River Minawar Tavi is also in low flood at Surkhpur Bridge, with a flow of 10,000 cusecs.

Other seasonal streams and nullahs in the district are reportedly flowing under normal conditions.

However, the official confirmed that Nullah Deg has overflown at Kingra, resulting in a medium flood situation in that area.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and residents in low-lying and vulnerable areas are advised to stay alert and follow safety guidelines issued by local administrations.