Open Menu

River Chenab Likely To Attain Exceptionally High Flood In Next 24 Hour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 07:40 PM

River Chenab likely to attain exceptionally high flood in next 24 hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Chenab at Trimmu is expected to attain very-high to exceptionally high flood level during the next 24-hours while exceptionally high flood level will continue in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, River Chenab at Panjnad is expected to attain very high flood to exceptionally high flood level on 4 th September.

River Indus at Guddu is expected to attain very high flood on 5th September while flash flooding is expected in the Nullahs of D.G. Khan, northeastern Balochistan and tributaries of River Kabul.

Urban Flooding is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore and Sahiwal within next 48-hours, the report further said.

Similarly, river Indus is running in low flood at Guddu (Falling trend) while River Chenab is in medium flood at Khanki (Steady condition) and high flood at Qadirabad (Falling trend).

River Ravi is also flowing in medium flood at Jassar (Falling trend) and exceptionally high flood at Balloki (Falling trend).

River Sutlej is also flowing in exceptionally high flood at Ganda Singh Wala (Steady condition) and in high flood at Suleimanki (steady condition).

Tarbela Dam is at its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet since August 27, 2025. Mangla Reservoir stands at 1225 feet which is 17 feet below its MCL of 1242 feet. The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs stands at 11.933 MAF, which is 89.61% of the total available live storage capacity of 13.316 MAF.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan