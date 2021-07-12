River Chenab likely to attain high flood in next 24 hours:FFD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said River Chenab at Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad is likely to attain High Flood (ranging from 200,000 cusecs to 300,000 cusecs), besides its associated Nullahs during the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to daily Federal Flood Commission (FFC) report on Monday, sharp peaks of Medium Flood are also likely in River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) with Moderate Flooding in the Nullahs of River Ravi during the same period.

During the coming 24-48 hours significant flood flows are expected in River Chenab owing to river discharges upstream Marala Headworks (1st control point/ structure on River Chenab in Pakistan), it further said.

At present, all main rivers of the Indus River System are flowing normal. Present Combined Live Storage of three main reservoirs is 3.080 MAF (22.78% of 13.516 MAF).

As per FFD, Lahore low-pressure area continues to persist over South Orissa Coast (India) with strong moist currents from Bay of Bengal (India) penetrating into the upper parts of Pakistan upto 7000 feet.

The Mediterranean Sea strong trough of Westerly Wave has shifted close to Pakistan from Afghanistan with present location over Northern parts. Also a Marked Arabian Sea Seasonal Low at present prevails over North Balochistan.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered to fairly wide-spread thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions of Punjab including upper catchments of all the main rivers.

Scattered thunderstorm/ rain over Sindh Province and isolated thunder storm/rain over Punjab (Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) including Eastern Balochistan may also occur during the same period.