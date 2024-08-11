River Chenab likely to experience medium flood in next 24 hours: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that medium flood is expected in River Chenab and medium to high level flows also likely in nullahs in catchments of rivers Ravi and Chenab in next 24 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, at present River Indus is flowing in “Medium Flood” in Taunsa-Guddu reach. It is in “Low Flood” in Tarbela-Kalabagh reach and at Sukkur Barrage while River Kabul continues to flow in “Low Flood” at Nowshera.

All other major rivers in the Indus River System i.e. Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej are discharging normal flows, the report said.

The current Combined Live Storage of the country’s major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) stands at 10.353 MAF (77.53% of the total live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF).

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over northern parts of Afghanistan lies over northern parts of the country and yesterday's upper air cyclonic circulation over central Jharkhand (India) lies over south Uttar Pradesh (India).

Active monsoon trough extends from Bay of Bengal to Northeastern Punjab. Moderate to strong moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal up to 5,000 feet. Seasonal Low persists over northeast Balochistan.

According to FFD, Lahore scattered to widespread thunderstorm rain of Moderate to Heavy intensity with isolated Very Heavy Falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Islamabad during the next 24 hours. Scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with Isolated Heavy Falls is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) alongwith Isolated thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity over Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions) during the same period.