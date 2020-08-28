UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Chenab Still In High Flood At Head Marala

Muhammad Irfan 47 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:25 PM

River Chenab still in high flood at Head Marala

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir told the media on Friday that River Chenab was in high flood at Head Marala-Sialkot since Thursday evening

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir told the media on Friday that River Chenab was in high flood at Head Marala-Sialkot since Thursday evening.

He said the headworks had total capacity of 110,000 cusecs of floodwater, while currently 207,730 cusecs of water upstream and 202,080 cusecs downstream was passing through it currently.

He said earlier at night a peak of 303,884 cusecs of floodwater had passed through the headworks and the water level dropped to 207,730 cusecs on Friday.

There was 11,465 cusecs of floodwater in River Tavi and 9,211 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala-Sialkot on Friday.

Related Topics

Flood Water Jammu Nasir Sialkot Media

Recent Stories

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

11 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

19 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

24 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

24 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

26 minutes ago

Anti-stray dogs drive held in DIR LOWER

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.