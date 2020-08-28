River Chenab still in high flood at Head Marala

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir told the media on Friday that River Chenab was in high flood at Head Marala-Sialkot since Thursday evening

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir told the media on Friday that River Chenab was in high flood at Head Marala-Sialkot since Thursday evening.

He said the headworks had total capacity of 110,000 cusecs of floodwater, while currently 207,730 cusecs of water upstream and 202,080 cusecs downstream was passing through it currently.

He said earlier at night a peak of 303,884 cusecs of floodwater had passed through the headworks and the water level dropped to 207,730 cusecs on Friday.

There was 11,465 cusecs of floodwater in River Tavi and 9,211 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala-Sialkot on Friday.