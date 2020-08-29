River Chenab still runs furious: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Chenab is flowing in High Flood at Qadirabad Barrage and Low Flood in "MaralaKhanki Reach"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Chenab is flowing in High Flood at Qadirabad Barrage and Low Flood in "MaralaKhanki Reach".

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, River Jhelum is also at Medium Flood Stage in "Mangla-Rasul Reach" whereas River Indus in "Kalabagh-Chashma Reach" & "Guddu-Sukkur Reach" and River Kabul at Nowshera are flowing in Low Flood.

Other main rivers (Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal. It is anticipated that River Chenab at Trimmu is likely to attain Low to Medium Flood level during the next 24 hours.

Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs have attained their respective Maximum Conservation Levels of 1550.00 feet & 1242.00 feet on August 28.

The Combined Live Storage of major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 13.371 MAF (i.e. 98.21% of existing storage capacity of 13.614 MAF).

Yesterday's Depression over Northern Chattisgarh (India) lies over Northeastern Madhya Pradesh (India). Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Kashmir has moved away Eastwards and a fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northwest Iran.

Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan whereas weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather system, isolated thunderstorm/rain are expected over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions (Punjab) including upper catchments of all the Major Rivers, besides, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South & Southeastern Sindh and Northeastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to FFD, Lahore, rain/wind-thundershower with isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Falls is expected over Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur & Larkana Districts (Sindh) during the next 48 hours.

Rain-thundershowers with isolated Heavy Falls is also expected over Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu & Sibbi Districts (Balochistan), besides, rainthundershowers over Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Rajanpur, DG Khan, Multan, Khanewal (Punjab) during the same period.

As a result, flows are also likely to increase up to Medium to High Flood Level in the nullahs of Rivers Chenab & Ravi during the next 24 Hours.

The predicted heavy rainfall may further aggravate the existing urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin during the next 24-48 hours.

Heavy downpour may cause flash flooding in Balochistan (Districts Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar & Lasbella) and Punjab ( D.G. Khan) during the same period.

In view of the above likely Hydro-Meteorological situation, all concerned authorities, especially PDMAs, DDMAs, Districts Administration & Provincial Irrigation Departments are strictly advised to remain fully alert, watch the situation critically and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of precious human lives and damage to private & public property.