River Door Cleaned During Week Long 'Nikra Abbottabad' Drive

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 03:50 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration Havelian, Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), and other allied departments cleaned the River Door during the Nikhra Abbottabad Week.

The aim of the campaign was to create awareness among students and citizens about the importance of cleanliness.

The operation was launched under the supervision of district administration with the support of Youth Affairs, Civil Defense and WSSCA. During the campaign, children from government and private schools participated in the cleanliness drive.

The drive was carried out by WSSCA, TMA under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner-2 Haveliyan Lubna Iqbal.

During the campaign, the students of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, and those from government and private schools participated.

The district administration requested the citizens to extend their support in making the campaign a success. It urged the citizens to properly dispose of garbage at designated places so that the relevant departments could carry out the cleaning work properly.

