River Erosion Damages Crops In Tehsil Jatoe

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Crops on dozens of acres damaged completely following river Indus erosion near Landi Patafi area in tehsil Jatoe.

According to farmers named Malik Khair Bukhash, Malik Manzoor, Malik Aabid and others, the water level in river Indus is on rise. The increasing water level causing erosion.

They lamented that they always demanded construction of embankment but their demand was never heeded by the authorities. They stated that the water could damage populated area also in case embankment was not constructed. Many people left the area along with their animals and sought shelter at safe places. They called for early construction of the embankment.

