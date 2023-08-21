River flows, reservoirs level

The position of the river inflows and outflows was recorded on Monday at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows was recorded on Monday at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 208400 cusecs and Outflows 222100 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 33900 cusecs and Outflows 33900 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 257900 cusecs and Outflow 257900, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 22500 cusecs and Outflows 22500 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 61100 cusecs and Outflows 32900 cusecs, a communique said.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 222700 cusecs and Outflows 214700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 245100 cusecs and Outflows 223900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 227700 cusecs and Outflows 208700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 257600 cusecs and Outflows 225200 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 216000 cusecs and Outflows 161100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 162100 cusecs and Outflows 121800 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 66900 cusecs and Outflow 56300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 70900 cusecs and Outflows 54700 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1549.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.757 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1242.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.356 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 649.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.278 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.