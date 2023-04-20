River Garden residents' committee formed to seek resolution of issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Residents of River Garden, a housing society on the Expressway, have formed an interim committee to represent their concerns against poor arrangements by the administration and a significant increase in bills.

During a recent meeting, serious concerns were expressed regarding the society's security, sanitation, and other services.

The residents have obtained an injunction from the court against the exorbitant increase in residential bills, and the administration's threat to shut off the water supply is considered contempt of court. The residents have requested negotiations from the administration to address all the issues faced by the society through mutual understanding.

The newly formed interim committee, with co-conveners Aftab Ali and Athar Ali Goraya, includes Khalid Mahmood, Sheraz Rauf, Rizwan Ahmed, Abdul Majeed Ali, and Khalid Parvez Raja. The committee's objective is to negotiate with the management of the housing society to reduce lavish expenditures and halt the threat of cutting off basic facilities to the residents.

At the end of the meeting, a resolution was passed demanding that the management of the housing society address the residents' concerns and improve their standard of living. The River Garden Residents' Committee aims to seek a resolution to the issues faced by society and enhance the quality of life for its residents.