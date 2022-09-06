River Indus continues to flow in high, medium flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus continues to flow in "High Flood" at Kotri it is flowing in "Medium Flood" at Sukkur and in "Low Flood" at Guddu with "Normal Flows''.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, other main rivers of Indus River System including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing with normal levels.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northern parts of Pakistan lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas with seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan and adjoining areas.

At present, light moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore & Faisalabad divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all major rivers of Indus River System during the next 24 hours.