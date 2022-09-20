UrduPoint.com

River Indus Continues To Flow In Low Flood At Kotri

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 07:16 PM

River Indus continues to flow in low flood at Kotri

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the river Indus continues to run in low flood at Kotri while all other main rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi ad Sutlej are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the river Indus continues to run in low flood at Kotri while all other main rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi ad Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, the Tarbela Reservoir has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet Since August 28. Due to deficient rainfall in the catchment areas of River Jhelum during current Monsoon, Mangla Reservoir could not be filled upto its maximum conservation level (1242.00 feet).

The combined live storage of major three reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 9.990 MAF (72.21% of total 13.461 MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, well marked monsoon low has developed over Northwestern Bay of Bengal (India).

A fresh trough of Westerly wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan with weak seasonal low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan.

At present, weak moist currents from both Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

The FFD has predicted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions of Punjab and Kalat Division of Balochistan including upper catchment of all major rivers of Indus River System during the same period.

