UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Indus Continues To Flow In Low Flood: FFC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:28 PM

River Indus continues to flow in low flood: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Tuesday said the River Indus was flowing in low flood at Chashma and the River Kabul in medium flood stage at Warsak-Nowshera Reach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Tuesday said the River Indus was flowing in low flood at Chashma and the River Kabul in medium flood stage at Warsak-Nowshera Reach.

According to daily FFC report, all other main rivers, including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, were flowing normal.

The actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicate that the combined live water storage in Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs was 2.689 MAF, which was 19.65 % of the maximum combined live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

Meanwhile, the westerly wave trough continued to prevail over Kashmir and adjoining areas with seasonal low over northeastern Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating into sub-mountainous areas of Punjab and Kashmir up to 5000 feet with presently no moisture incursions from the Bay of Bengal (India).

According to the Flood Forecasting Division Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls were expected over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions of the Punjab, including the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej in next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain was also likely over Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur and D.

G. Khan divisions (Punjab), and Sibbi and Zhob divisions (Balochistan) during the same period.

The predicted rains might generate moderate flooding in local nullahs (tributaries of rivers Chenab & Ravi), the FFD said.

In the next 48 hours scenario, moderate rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls might occur over the upper catchments of all major rivers (except river Indus) including north and northeastern Punjab.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also reported a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event in Roghali, Golain valley, Chitral in the afternoon of July 7, which resulted in damages to a road leading to Golain valley, besides damages to few houses, bridges and a micro hydel power station.

No loss of life has yet been reported.

The PMD said temperature in Chitral Valley was likely to remain high during the ongoing week which would result into enhanced melt rate of glaciers that might further trigger high flows in the rivers.

With regard to significant rainfall activity, the FFD, Lahore predicted one or two very heavy falls over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, including north and northeastern Punjab during the week.

Related Topics

India Lahore Multan Kabul Faisalabad Balochistan Punjab Flood Water Road Zhob Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Jhelum Chitral July Event All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Rains

Recent Stories

DLD, UBL to manage and service OA accounts

7 seconds ago

Indian tycoon Adani rejects Australian mine critic ..

7 minutes ago

Senior US Diplomat, Russia Deputy Foreign Minister ..

8 minutes ago

Minister inspects cement factory's pollution contr ..

8 minutes ago

Pesco teams unearth180 domestic, commercial connec ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank Higher Sharia Authority holds 5th ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.