River Indus continues to flow in low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) Tuesday said the River Indus was flowing in low flood at Chashma and the River Kabul in medium flood stage at Warsak-Nowshera Reach.

According to daily FFC report, all other main rivers, including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, were flowing normal.

The actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicate that the combined live water storage in Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs was 2.689 MAF, which was 19.65 % of the maximum combined live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

Meanwhile, the westerly wave trough continued to prevail over Kashmir and adjoining areas with seasonal low over northeastern Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating into sub-mountainous areas of Punjab and Kashmir up to 5000 feet with presently no moisture incursions from the Bay of Bengal (India).

According to the Flood Forecasting Division Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls were expected over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions of the Punjab, including the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej in next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain was also likely over Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur and D.

G. Khan divisions (Punjab), and Sibbi and Zhob divisions (Balochistan) during the same period.

The predicted rains might generate moderate flooding in local nullahs (tributaries of rivers Chenab & Ravi), the FFD said.

In the next 48 hours scenario, moderate rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls might occur over the upper catchments of all major rivers (except river Indus) including north and northeastern Punjab.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also reported a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event in Roghali, Golain valley, Chitral in the afternoon of July 7, which resulted in damages to a road leading to Golain valley, besides damages to few houses, bridges and a micro hydel power station.

No loss of life has yet been reported.

The PMD said temperature in Chitral Valley was likely to remain high during the ongoing week which would result into enhanced melt rate of glaciers that might further trigger high flows in the rivers.

With regard to significant rainfall activity, the FFD, Lahore predicted one or two very heavy falls over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, including north and northeastern Punjab during the week.