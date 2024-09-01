River Indus continues to flow in low, medium flood: FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently, River Indus is experiencing Low Flood at Chashma and in Medium Flood at Kotri Barrage while the rest of the major rivers in the Indus River System (i.e. Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej) are discharging normal flows.

According to the FFC report on Sunday, Tarbela Reservoir is maintaining its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet in last 13 days. In contrast, Mangla Reservoir is currently at an elevation of 1222.05 feet, which is 19.95 feet below its MCL i.e. 1242 feet. Combined live storage of the country’s major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) stands at 11.803 MAF (88.39% of the total storage capacity of 13.354 MAF).

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, Cyclonic Storm (CS) "ASNA" lies in Arabian Sea at approximately 240 km South of Gwadar and is likely to become insignificant for Pakistan. Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Iran today lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan.

Light moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan. However, it will become moderate during the next two days. Yesterday's well-marked low over Southeastern Odisha (India) lies over Southern Odisha (India) and adjoining Andhra Pradesh (India). Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan.

FFD Lahore has predicted, scattered thunderstorm rain over Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Division), Balochistan (Zhob & Makran Division) along with upper catchments of river Kabul during the next 24 hours. Isolated thunderstorm rain of moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of all the other major rivers during the said period.

A fresh spell of Moderate Rainfall, with Isolated Heavy Showers, Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with upper catchments of all the major rivers. No significant increase is excepted in any of the major rivers of the Indus River System.