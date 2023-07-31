Open Menu

River Indus Continues To Flow In Medium, Low Flood: FFC

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently, River Indus is flowing in medium flood in Guddu-Sukkur reach, and in low flood in Kalabagh-Chashma-Taunsa reaches while Rivers Ravi at Head Balloki & Sidhnai and Sutlej at Suleimanki are passing low flood discharges.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, Rivers Jhelum and Chenab are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1536.15 feet (13.85 feet less than its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet) whereas, Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1228.20 feet (13.8 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

As the two reservoirs are approaching their MCL, Tarbela Dam Management and Flood Mitigation Committee (FMC) of Mangla Dam are advised to exercise maximum care and vigilance in dam/ reservoir operation strictly in accordance with approved SOPs and dam safety guidelines.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, Arabian sea seasonal low continues to prevail over Northwestern Balochistan with its mild moist currents are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of country during next 24 hours. Nevertheless, isolated wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division), Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS during the same period.

A fresh wet spell of moderate intensity with heavy falls at scattered places is expected over upper catchments of all the major rivers except river Indus during the period 5th to 7th August 2023, besides, rainfall of light to moderate intensity over upper catchments of rivers Indus & Kabul.

