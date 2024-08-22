River Indus Continues To Flow In Medium, Low Flood: FFC
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus continues to flow in "Medium Flood" in Guddu-Sukkur reach while maintaining "Low Flood" in Tarbela-Taunsa reach as well as at Kotri Barrage.
According to daily FFC report on Thursday, similarly, River Kabul is also experiencing "Low Flood" at Nowshera while other rivers of IRS (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are discharging normal flows.
Tarbela reservoir is maintaining its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet since August 19, 2024 whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1215.25 feet (26.75 feet below its MCL: 1242.00 feet).
According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's Low Pressure Area over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining -Bangladesh remained stationary there while another Low Pressure Area is presently positioned over Central Uttar Pradesh (India).
Trough of Westerly Wave previously over Northeast Afghanistan has now shifted to Northern Pakistan with Seasonal Low over Western Balochistan. Presently, light moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 3000 feet at the reporting time.
For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted isolated thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore & D.G.Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan (Zhob and Kalat Divisions) including upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS.
