Open Menu

River Indus Continues To Flow In Medium, Low Flood: FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

River Indus continues to flow in medium, low flood: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that except for River Indus which is flowing in "Medium Flood" in Sukkur-Kotri reach and in "Low Flood" at Guddu Barrage, all other major rivers of the Indus River System i.e. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including River Indus in Tarbela-Taunsa reach are discharging normal flows

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that except for River Indus which is flowing in "Medium Flood" in Sukkur-Kotri reach and in "Low Flood" at Guddu Barrage, all other major rivers of the Indus River System i.e. Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including River Indus in Tarbela-Taunsa reach are discharging normal flows.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, Tarbela reservoir is maintaining its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet for the last nine. In contrast, Mangla reservoir is currently at an elevation of 1217 feet, which is 25 feet below its MCL: 1242 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's depression over Southeastern Rajasthan (India) has intensified into deep depression and has shifted South-Southwestwards, now positioned over North Gujarat (India).

Another low-pressure Area over Jharkhand (India) is expected to impact central parts of Pakistan starting from 30th August 2024.

Trough of Westerly Wave is persisting over Northeastern Afghanistan while Seasonal Low lies over North-Western Balochistan.

Light to moderate moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating into upper catchments of all major rivers while strong moist currents from the both Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea were penetrating into Southern Sindh and adjoining areas up to 10,000 feet.

For the next 72 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad & Sahiwal Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS.

During the same period, widespread thunderstorm rain of Heavy to Very Heavy intensity with isolated Extremely Heavy Falls may occur over Southern Punjab (D.G. Khan, Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Sindh and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Kalat & Makran Divisions).

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Multan Afghanistan Islamabad Faisalabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Sahiwal Zhob Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Jhelum Kalat Loralai Nasirabad May August All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Depression

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

7 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

7 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

7 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

8 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

8 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

8 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

8 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

8 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

8 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

8 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

8 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan