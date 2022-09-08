River Indus continues to run in high flood at Kotri

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the River Indus continues to flow in "High Flood" at Kotri Barrage and it is in "Low Flood" at Sukkur Barrage. According to daily FFC report on Thursday, other main Rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the River Indus continues to flow in "High Flood" at Kotri Barrage and it is in "Low Flood" at Sukkur Barrage. According to daily FFC report on Thursday, other main Rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej).

Tarbela Reservoir has already attained its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet since August 28, 2022. At present, water level in Mangla Dam is 1191.00 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (48.50 % storage still left). Chashma Reservoir is also being maintained at 648.60 feet (against MCL: 649.00 feet) since 2nd September 2022.

The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla Reservoirs is 9.

873 MAF (i.e. 73.35 % of 13.461 MAF).

According to FFD, Lahore, a fresh trough of "Westerly Wave" lies over Northern parts of Iran with "Weak Seasonal Low" continues to prevail over Balochistan. Light moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 3000 feet.

FFD, Lahore has predicted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country with isolated thunderstorm/rain over upper catchments of all the Major Rivers of Indus River System during the next 24 hours.

As per FFD, Lahore, a fresh wet spell of light to moderate intensity is likely to start over upper catchments of all the Major Rivers from Saturday to Wednesday.