River Indus Continues To Run In Medium Flood At Kotri

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

River Indus continues to run in medium flood at Kotri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is flowing in "medium flood" with discharge of 327,000 Cusecs while all other main rivers, including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are running normal.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, Tarbela Reservoir is being maintained at its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550 feet. Mangla Dam at present is 1193.05 feet against its MCL 1242 feet (46.83 % storage still left).

The combined live storage of country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla) is 9.996 MAF which is 74.26% of total value of 13.461 MAF.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan with weak seasonal low lies over Northeastern Balochistan.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5,000 feet.

The Flood Forecasting Division Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi Division) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar Division), including over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus and Jhelum during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Gujranwala, Sargodha and Lahore Divisions) besides over the upper catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej during the same period.

