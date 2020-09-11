UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Indus Continues To Run In Medium, Low Flood: FFC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

River Indus continues to run in medium, low flood: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is experiencing medium flood in Guddu-Sukkur Reach and low flood at Kotril

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is experiencing medium flood in Guddu-Sukkur Reach and low flood at Kotril.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs continue to maintain their Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet since 28th August 2020 and 1st September 2020 respectively.

Yesterday's trough of shallow Westerly Wave still persists over Northern parts of Pakistan whereas weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into the upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore, over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Punjab (Rawalpindi Division), Southern & Southeastern Sindh including upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum during the same period.

As forecast by FFD, Lahore, the flood water level in "Guddu-Sukkur Reach" has started receding. However, it is likely to maintain Medium Flood Level during the next 24 hours. No significant rainfall event has been reported in the country during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Weather Balochistan Punjab Flood Water Rawalpindi Same Jhelum May August September 2020 Event All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

CEO DRAP assures full support to pharmacist profes ..

59 seconds ago

Petition moved against Kashmala Tariq in Islamabad ..

1 minute ago

PCM fines 76 shops for overcharging

1 minute ago

Communications & Works minister pays homage to Qua ..

1 minute ago

PTI govt to transform country as envisioned by Qua ..

1 minute ago

Administration to remove illegal fences around edu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.