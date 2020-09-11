River Indus continues to run in medium, low flood: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is experiencing medium flood in Guddu-Sukkur Reach and low flood at Kotril

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is experiencing medium flood in Guddu-Sukkur Reach and low flood at Kotril.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs continue to maintain their Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet since 28th August 2020 and 1st September 2020 respectively.

Yesterday's trough of shallow Westerly Wave still persists over Northern parts of Pakistan whereas weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into the upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore, over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Punjab (Rawalpindi Division), Southern & Southeastern Sindh including upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum during the same period.

As forecast by FFD, Lahore, the flood water level in "Guddu-Sukkur Reach" has started receding. However, it is likely to maintain Medium Flood Level during the next 24 hours. No significant rainfall event has been reported in the country during the past 24 hours.