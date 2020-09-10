River Indus continuous to run furious: FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are discharging normal flows except for River Indus which is flowing in high flood at Guddu (541,000 cusecs), medium flood at Sukkur (447,000 cusecs) and low flood at Kotri (207,000 cusecs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are discharging normal flows except for River Indus which is flowing in high flood at Guddu (541,000 cusecs), medium flood at Sukkur (447,000 cusecs) and low flood at Kotri (207,000 cusecs).

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, it is normal flow condition at rest of the control structures (Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma & Taunsa). Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs have been maintaining their Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet since 28th August 2020 and 1st September 2020 respectively.

Trough of shallow Westerly Wave earlier reported over Northern parts of Afghanistan today lies over Northern parts of Pakistan with weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into the upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Punjab (Rawalpindi Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions) including upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum & Chenab during the same period.

As per the quantitative forecast of FFD, Lahore, for the ensuing 24 hours, River Indus at Guddu is likely to maintain High Flood Level (Range: 530,000 cusecs to 565,000 cusecs), Medium to High Flood at Sukkur (Range: 490,000 cusecs to 520,000 cusecs) & Low Flood at Kotri (Range: 215,000 cusecs to 230,000 cusecs).

No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, during the past 24 hours except for Bhoun=13 mm, Kohat=10 mm & Peshawar =05 mm.