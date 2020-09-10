UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Indus Continuous To Run Furious: FFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:38 PM

River Indus continuous to run furious: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are discharging normal flows except for River Indus which is flowing in high flood at Guddu (541,000 cusecs), medium flood at Sukkur (447,000 cusecs) and low flood at Kotri (207,000 cusecs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are discharging normal flows except for River Indus which is flowing in high flood at Guddu (541,000 cusecs), medium flood at Sukkur (447,000 cusecs) and low flood at Kotri (207,000 cusecs).

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, it is normal flow condition at rest of the control structures (Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma & Taunsa). Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs have been maintaining their Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet since 28th August 2020 and 1st September 2020 respectively.

Trough of shallow Westerly Wave earlier reported over Northern parts of Afghanistan today lies over Northern parts of Pakistan with weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into the upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Punjab (Rawalpindi Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions) including upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum & Chenab during the same period.

As per the quantitative forecast of FFD, Lahore, for the ensuing 24 hours, River Indus at Guddu is likely to maintain High Flood Level (Range: 530,000 cusecs to 565,000 cusecs), Medium to High Flood at Sukkur (Range: 490,000 cusecs to 520,000 cusecs) & Low Flood at Kotri (Range: 215,000 cusecs to 230,000 cusecs).

No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, during the past 24 hours except for Bhoun=13 mm, Kohat=10 mm & Peshawar =05 mm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Kohat Rawalpindi Sukkur Same Jhelum Kotri May August September 2020 Event All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmad responses to criticism over refusal ..

13 minutes ago

Indian fintech, healthtech scale-ups join first-ev ..

24 minutes ago

Advisor briefed on PSW progress

48 seconds ago

Fruit & vegetables market face staff shortage

49 seconds ago

German Defense Ministry Says Sent Navalny Test Res ..

51 seconds ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Notes Foreign Attempts to ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.