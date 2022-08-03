River Indus continuous to run in medium, low flood

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Wednesday said that River Indus continuous to flow in medium flood at Taunsa and low flood at Chashma and at Guddu-Sukkur.

According to daily FFC report, River Kabul also continues to flow in low flood at Nowshera while other rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

The combined live storage of country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 7.063 MAF (i.e. 52.47% of 13.461 MAF).

Yesterday's Westerly Wave trough over Northern Afghanistan is remained stationary whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

Weak moist currents both from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours Flood Forecasting Division has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Northern and Northeastern Punjab including D.G. Khan Division, Southern Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Balochistan and upper catchments of all the main rivers of the Indus River System.