River Indus experiencing medium flood since July 26: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus has been experiencing medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur since July and 30th July 2023 respectively, however, flows have now receded from 461,353 cusecs to 400,000 cusecs at Sukkur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus has been experiencing medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur since July and 30th July 2023 respectively, however, flows have now receded from 461,353 cusecs to 400,000 cusecs at Sukkur.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, the maximum peak discharges were observed at Guddu on 30th July 2023 and at Sukkur on 31st July 2023.

Further to above, Rivers Indus at Taunsa Barrage (upstream Guddu), Ravi at Sidhnai and Sutlej at Suleimanki & islam are also flowing in mild category flood (Low Flood) while rivers Jhelum & Chenab are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs are at 1541.29 feet and 1231.90 feet respectively (i.e. 8.71 feet and 10.10 feet are below their respective MCL of 1550.

00 feet and 1242.00 feet).

Yesterday's depression over West Bengal (India) has moved Westwards and lies over North Chattisgarh (India) which would not affect Pakistan significantly. The Trough of the Westerly Wave is persisting over Northeastern Afghanistan with Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

At present, Light to moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 3000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted a Scattered Wind Thunderstorm/Rain of Light to Moderate Intensity with Isolated Heavy Falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) including the upper catchments of all major rivers of IRS.