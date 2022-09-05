River Indus flows in high flood:FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that currently the River Indus is flowing in "High Flood" at Kotri and in "Medium Flood" in Guddu-Sukkur Reach while other main Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej continue to flow with normal flow conditions.

According to the daily FFC report on Monday, Tarbela Reservoir Management authorities are maintaining it at its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL: 1550.00 feet) since August 28, 2022. At present, water level in Mangla Dam is 1189.20 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (49.92 % storage still left) whereas water level in Chashma Reservoir is 648.60 feet (Just 0.40 feet below its MCL: 649.00 feet).

Present combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla Reservoirs is 9.

769 MAF (i.e. 72.57 % of 13.461 MAF.

Trough of Westerly wave continues to prevail over northern parts of Pakistan with seasonal low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas.

Presently, moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all major rivers of Indus River System.

Whereas, a fresh wet spell of moderate intensity is likely to start over the upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System from September 10, 2022.