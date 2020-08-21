UrduPoint.com
River Indus Flows In Low Flood At Chashma

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:53 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the River Indus at Chashma is flowing in low flood with rising trend while all other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the River Indus at Chashma is flowing in low flood with rising trend while all other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are normal.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, Tarbela Reservoir has attained a level of 1538.93 feet against its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet whereas Mangla Reservoir is at 1237.75 feet (Storage space of only 4.25 feet is left).

Yesterday's Monsoon depression over North Orissa (India) has moved Westwards and presently located over Eastern Madhya Pradesh, India (close to Pakistan). Seasonal Low continues to persist over Western Balochistan with Westerly Wave moved away Eastwards (away from Pakistan).

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet. Strong moist currents from both sources are likely to penetrate into the Southern parts of Pakistan.

For the ensuing 24 hours, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/ rain over Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Eastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all major Rivers.

Low to medium flood flows are also expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division during the same period.

Widespread wind-thundershower/rain with few Moderate to heavy falls and isolated very heavy falls are expected over Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana Districts of Sindh besides over Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi Districts of Balochistan.

Thundershowers/rain may also occur over Punjab (Bhakkar, Layyah, D. G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur Districts).

