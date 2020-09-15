UrduPoint.com
River Indus Flows In Low Flood With Rising Trend: FFC

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers were flowing normal except River Indus which is at low flood stage with rising trend at Kotri Barrag

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers were flowing normal except River Indus which is at low flood stage with rising trend at Kotri Barrage.

According to daily FFC report issued here Tuesday, Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs continue to maintain their respective Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet.

Yesterday's trough of shallow Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan today lies over Northeastern Afghanistan & adjoining areas of Pakistan.

Weak Seasonal Low persists over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

According to FFD, Lahore, isolated thunderstorm/ rain is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur & Multan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & Peshawar Divisions), Sindh and Northeastern Balochistan besides upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum during the next 24 hours.

No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, in the country during the past 24 hours except for Malam Jabba 32 mm, Karachi 28 mm, Badin 19 mm, Kohat 18 mm and Dir 09 mm.

