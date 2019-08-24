River Indus flows normal at Kotri barrage

(@FahadShabbir)

The water level upstream Kotri barrage was recorded at 186800 cusecs with outflow of 148600 cusecs on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The water level upstream Kotri barrage was recorded at 186800 cusecs with outflow of 148600 cusecs on Saturday.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, Indus River was flowing from low to medium floods at Guddu and Sukkur barrages respectively.

The Indus River is flowing with low flood at Guddu barrage with inflow of 274200 cusecs while 241200 cusecs outflow was recorded.

At Sukkur barrage, River Indus was flowing with medium to low flood as inflow of 328400 cusecs and outflow of 266200 cusecs recorded there.