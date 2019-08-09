River Indus gradually becoming furious

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :River Indus is flowing in medium flood at Guddu and low flood in "Kalabagh-Taunsa Reach" and at Sukkur Barrage.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, River Kabul is also flowing in low flood in "Warsak - Nowshera Reach" while other main rivers including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

The today combined live storage of three major reservoirs i.e. Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla stood at 10.195 MAF which was 74.51% of the maximum combined live storage capacity.

Westerly Wave trough persists over Northern parts of the country with seasonal low lies over Northern Balochistan. Yesterday's Depression over Northeastern Chhattisgarh (India) has moved Westwards and lies over Central parts of Madhya Pradesh (India).

Strong moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into lower parts of the country upto 10000 feet.

According to FFD, Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls may occur over upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, D.G.Khan Divisions), Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and D.I. Khan Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi & Naseerabad Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab Province during the same period.

FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places over upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G.Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu Divisions), besides, scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of heavy to very heavy intensity including one or two extremely heavy falls over Karachi, Hyderabad & Mirpur Khas Divisions (Sindh Province) which may cause severe urban flooding during next 72 hours.

In addition to this, scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places and very heavy falls at one or two places is expected over Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana & Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions) and Balochistan (Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad & Makran Divisions).

As a result, medium flood flows are expected in Rivers Jhelum & Chenab and their tributaries i.e. local nullahs during the week, besides, medium to high flood flows in Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division (Punjab Province) & local Nullahs flowing in Balochistan.