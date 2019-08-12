River Indus in medium flood at Guddu: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Monday said the River Indus was flowing in medium flood at Guddu and low flood in Tarbela-Taunsa Reach and at Sukkur Barrage.

The River Kabul was also flowing in low flood in "Warsak-Nowshera Reach," while other main rivers including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej were running normally, according to the FFC's daily weather and flood situation report.

Combined live storage of three major reservoirs Tarbela, Chasham and Mangla stood at 10.583 Million Acre Feet (MAF), which was 77.34 percent of the maximum capacity.

Tarbela Dam attained the level of 1546.43 feet against its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, following which authorities concerned have been advised to take utmost care and vigilance in the reservoir operation and strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures and dam safety guidelines.

As per the commission's weather forecast, a fresh monsoon low has developed over North Bay of Bengal. Trough of westerly wave lies over Northwest Afghanistan, while seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan. Light to moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into lower and central parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

For next 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Department (FFD) Lahore predicted scattered thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls over upper catchments of all the major rivers including Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran and Naseerabad divisions.

Whereas, isolated thunderstorm and rain may also occur in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Lahore and Bahawalpur divisions during the same period.

During next 48 hours, the FFD forecast scattered thunderstorm and rain with heavy falls at isolated places over upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions.

The predicted rains may cause low to medium flood flows in rivers Jhelum and Chenab including their tributaries and local nullahs of rivers Chenab and Ravi during the week. While, low to medium floods flows are also expected in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan division and local nullahs flowing in Balochistan during next 48 hours.

As per precautionary measures, provincial disaster management authorities, district administrations and concerned irrigation departments, in collaboration with all concerned organizations, are vigilant to issue alerts, in case of any emergency, to save the communities of low-lying urban areas, public and private property besides irrigation, drainage and flood protection infrastructure.

Monitoring of the prevailing weather system is being done by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and FFD Lahore, while organizations concerned at federal and provincial level are also being updated on round-the-clock basis by PMD and FFD.