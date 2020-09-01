River Indus likely to become furious in next 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus at Tarbela is likely to attain Medium Flood stage during the next 24 hours for which all concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and ensure necessary precautionary measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus at Tarbela is likely to attain Medium Flood stage during the next 24 hours for which all concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and ensure necessary precautionary measures According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, the River Indus at present is flowing in Medium Flood at Taunsa (upstream Guddu) and in Low Flood in "Guddu-Sukkur Reach. The River Chenab is also in Low Flood at Trimmu (upstream Panjnad) with rising trend. Rest of the main rivers (Jhelum, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

Tarbela Reservoir continues to maintain its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August 2020, whereas Mangla Reservoir has again attained MCL of 1242.00 feet as a result of impounding of increased inflows.

Monsoon Low earlier over Western Rajasthan (India) & adjoining areas has approached Pakistan and lies over Bahawalpur Division (Punjab, Pakistan).

Yesterday's Trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan is presently prevailing over Northern parts of Pakistan with Seasonal Low over Northeastern Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather conditions, FFD, Lahore, has predicted widespread thunderstorm/rain with Heavy to Very Heavy Falls over Rawalpindi Division (Punjab) and Peshawar Division (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) including upper catchments of Rivers Kabul & Indus during the next 24 hours.

Scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain with isolated Heavy Fallsmay also occur over Punjab (Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Bannu, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions) including upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej, besides, isolated wind-thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Faisalabad & Sahiwal Divisions) during the same period.