River Indus likely to become furious on Sept 8-10:FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus at uddu is likely to attain high flood Level during September 08-09 and at Sukkur during September 9-10

According to daily FFC report on Friday, River Indus at uddu is likely to attain high flood Level during September 08-09 and at Sukkur during September 9-10.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, River Indus at present is experiencing medium flood in "Kalabagh-Chashma Reach" and at Guddu (upstream Sukkur) whereas it is in low flood at Taunsa & Sukkur.

Also, Rivers Kabul and Swat are in low flood at Nowshera and Munda Headworks respectively.

All other main rivers (Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej including River Indus at Tarbela & Kotri) are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs continue to maintain their respective Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet.

Yesterday's Westerly Wave Trough continues to persists over Kashmir & adjoining areas and is likely to move away Eastwards during the next 24 hours.

Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and bringing in moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain with one or two Heavy Falls over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions (Punjab) including upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, isolated wind-thunderstorm/rain over Peshawar, Kohat & DI Khan Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

FFD, Lahore, has predicted decrease in rainfall activity during the ensuing 48 hours. During the past 24 hours, Lahore City has experienced widespread rains, besides Islamabad, Kasur, Bahawalnagar and Palandri.