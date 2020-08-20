River Indus runs in low flood at Kalabagh with rising trend: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Thursday said that River Indus at Kalabagh is flowing in low flood with rising trend while other main rivers rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Thursday said that River Indus at Kalabagh is flowing in low flood with rising trend while other main rivers rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are normal.

According to daily FFC report, water level in Tarbela Reservoir is 1536.93 feet against Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1237.35 feet i.e. storage space of just 4.65 feet is left.

As reported by Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's Monsoon Low over Northwestern Bay of Bengal has intensified into depression and lies over Northern Orissa (India).

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet with Seasonal Low still persists over Northeastern Baluchistan.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northern parts of Pakistan.

Fairly Widespread thundershower/ rain is likely to occur over Punjab (Sargodha, Multan & DG Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.

I. Khan Divisions).

Scattered thunderstorm/ rain is also expected over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions of the Punjab Malakand & Hazara Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southeastern Sindh and Northeastern Baluchistan including the upper catchments of all the major Rivers.

Under the influence of prevailing weather system, Widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy to very heavy falls has been predicted over Sindh & Eastern Baluchistan.

Under the influence of the predicted meteorological conditions, local nullahs i.e. tributaries of Rivers Chenab & Ravi are likely to attain low to medium Flood Levels during the next 24-48 hours.

River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) may experience peaks of Low to Medium Flood while local Nullahs/ Streams of KP and Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division are likely to generate flash flood flows.