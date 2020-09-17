UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Indus Runs In Low Flood At Kotri Barrage With Rising Trend: FFC

Faizan Hashmi Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

River Indus runs in low flood at Kotri Barrage with rising trend: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers are flowing Normal except for River Indus which is flowing in Low Flood with rising trend at Kotri Barrage.

According to daily FFC report issued on Thursday, the present combined live storage of the country's major reservoirs is 13.461 MAF (98.87% of the total live storage of 13.614 MAF).

Tarbela Reservoir continues to maintain its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August, whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1240.50 feet (1.50 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

Wednesday's trough of shallow Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Pakistan has moved away Eastwards and fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northwestern parts of Afghanistan whereas weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/ rain may occur over Bahawalpur Division (Punjab), Sukkur Division (Sindh) and upper catchment of River Indus during the same period.

No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD in the country during the past 24 hours

