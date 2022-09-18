UrduPoint.com

River Indus Runs In Low Flood At Kotri: FFC

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

River Indus runs in low flood at Kotri: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus at Kotri is flowing in low flood with discharge of 268,000 Cusecs against yesterday's 327,000 Cusecs while all other main rivers including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are running normal.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, since August 28, 2022, Tarbela Reservoir is being maintained at its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet. Mangla Dam at present is 1193.00 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (46.87 % storage still left). The combined live storage of country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 9.

993 MAF which is 74.24% of total value of 13.461 MAF.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northern parts of Pakistan has moved away Eastwards whereas weak seasonal low lies over Western Balochistan.

At present, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 3,000 feet.

Mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD over most parts of Pakistan during the next 24 hours. However, Isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi & Lahore Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar Division) including over upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum during the said period.

