River Indus Runs In Medium Flood At Chashma

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 10:08 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus was flowing in "Medium Flood" at Chashma (upstream Taunsa), in "Low Flood" at Kalabagh and in Taunsa-Guddu & Guddu-Sukkur reaches

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus was flowing in "Medium Flood" at Chashma (upstream Taunsa), in "Low Flood" at Kalabagh and in Taunsa-Guddu & Guddu-Sukkur reaches.

According to FFC daily report on Tuesday, the River Kabul was also flowing in "Low Flood" at Nowshera while all other main rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are presently run normal.

The combined live storage of major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 6.845 MAF (i.e. 50.85% of the total value of 13.461 MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore a fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Afghanistan while yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Kashmir and Adjoining areas has moved away in Eastward direction.

Also yesterday's Low-Pressure Area over Northeastern Balochistan has now become insignificant for Pakistan with Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan.

For the ensuing 24 hours, the FFD predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over North and Northeastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all the main rivers of Indus River System.

