River Indus runs in medium, low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is in "medium flood" at Taunsa and in "low flood" at Kalabagh, Chashma and Kotri while River Kabul is also in "low flood" both at Warsak and Nowshera.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, other main Rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are discharging normal flows.

Owing to the heavy flows generated from the hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman mountain ranges upstream Taunsa, high flood discharges had been experienced at Taunsa Barrage (from 18th to 21st August 2022).

The impact has now been shifted to control structures downstream Taunsa where Indus is in "High Flood" at Guddu and Sukkur since 22nd August 2022 (1200 hours) and 23rd August 2022 (1200 hours) respectively.

Rains in D.G Khan hill torrent areas since the last 24 hours have once again generated increased flows (Kaura=106,000 cusecs, Vehova= 44,000 cusecs, Sanghar = 54,000 cusecs & Sori Lund = 29,000 cusecs at 0800 hours).

Tarbela reservoir is being maintained at its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2022, while Mangla Dam is at El: 1178.45 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (57.94% storage still left).

Present combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 8.979 MAF (i.e. 66.70 % of 13.461 MAF).

Yesterday's Depression over Southeastern Rajasthan (India) lies over Southwestern Rajasthan (India) and adjoining Sindh (Pakistan). Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northwestern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan with Seasonal Low lies over Western Balochistan.

Moderate to strong moist currents from both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating over most parts of Pakistan except Western Balochistan up to 10000 feet.

Widespread thunderstorm/rain of heavy to very heavy intensity with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is expected over Punjab (D.

G. Khan Division), Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division) and Eastern Balochistan.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with Isolated very heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Kabul & Indus.

In addition to above, scattered thunderstorm/rain of Moderate Intensity is expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions) including upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej, besides, isolated thunderstorm/ rain over rest of the country except Western Balochistan during the next 24 hour.

A strong monsoon activity is likely over, upper catchments of Rivers Kabul & Indus along with Punjab (D.G. Khan & Sargodha Divisions) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan divisions) and Eastern Balochistan during further 24 hours.

As a consequence FFD, Lahore has predicated very high to exceptionally high level flooding in the hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division and in the Rivers/Nullahs of Eastern Balochistan from 24th to 25th August 2022.

High to very high level flooding is likely in River Kabul at Nowshera and Tributaries of Rivers Kabul & Indus from 25th to 26th August 2022.

All concerned organizations including field formations of respective Irrigation Departments of Punjab (in particular for Taunsa downstream) and Sindh (in particular from Guddu Barrage upto Kotri Barrage downstream) are strictly advised to ensure unhalted flood fighting as and when needed and remain on "High Alert", take all necessary precautionary measures as per the Contingency Plan and ensure round-the-clock patrolling of river embankments and training works including irrigation & drainage network.