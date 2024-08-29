Open Menu

River Indus Runs In Medium, Low Flood: FFC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that except for River Indus other main Rivers of the Indus River System (the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are discharging normal flows while River Indus is flowing in "Medium Flood" at Kotri barrage and in "Low Flood" at Tarbela and in Guddu-Sukkur reach.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, Since August 19, 2024, Tarbela Reservoir is being maintained at its Maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, while Mangla Reservoir is at El: 1217.90 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (25.04% storage still left). Present Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla Reservoirs is 11.506 MAF (i.e. 86.16 % of the total live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's deep depression over Northwestern Gujrat (India) and adjacent Southeastern Sindh remained stationary, extending vertically up to 9 km. Also, westerly wave trough over Northern Pakistan continues to persist. Light to moderate moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are presently penetrating into the upper catchments of all major rivers. Meanwhile, strong moist currents from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are penetrating into Southern Sindh and adjoining areas up to 10,000 feet.

Seasonal low pressure system (weak) is present over Northwestern Balochistan.

For the next 48 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including over the upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS. During the same period, widespread thunderstorm rain of Heavy to Very Heavy intensity with isolated Extremely Heavy Falls may occur over Southern Punjab (D.G. Khan, Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Sindh and Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Kalat & Makran Divisions).

The wet spell is likely to decrease after 48 hours in Sindh and Southern Punjab, though, monsoon activity is expected to continue in Balochistan for an additional 24 hours. As a result, there is a likelihood of following Flood Situation up to 31st August.

Flash Flooding is expected in areas along the Kirthar Range (including Jacobabad, Qambar Shandadkot, Dadu & Jamshoro Districts in Sindh) and the Sulaiman Range (covering D.G.Khan & Rajanpur Districts in Punjab) including nullahs in Balochistan (Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad and Kalat Divisions). Urban flooding is anticipated in major cities of Sindh during the said period.

