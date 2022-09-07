River Indus still experiencing high flood a Kotri

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the River Indus at Kotri Barrage was experiencing "High Flood" and "Low Flood Category" at Guddu-Sukkur Reach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the River Indus at Kotri Barrage was experiencing "High Flood" and "Low Flood Category" at Guddu-Sukkur Reach.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, other main Rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) were flowing normal.

Tarbela Reservoiri was being maintained at its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL: 1550.00 feet) since August 28, 2022. At present, water level in Mangla Dam was 1190.50 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet. Chashma Reservoir was also being maintained at 648.60 feet (against MCL: 649.00 feet) since 2nd September 2022.

Present Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla Reservoirs was 9.843 MAF (i.e. 73.12 % of 13.461 MAF) which was better than last year's figure of 9.

143 MAF (67.92%).

Trough of "Westerly Wave" earlier over Kashmir and adjoining areas had moved away in Eastwards direction with "Weak Seasonal Low" lies over Northwestern Balochistan. Light moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating into the upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

FFD, Lahore has predicted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country with isolated thunderstorm/rain over upper catchments of all the Major Rivers of Indus River System during the next 24 hours.

A fresh wet spell of light to moderate intensity is likely to start over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers from 10th to 14th September 2022.

The present high level flooding in River Indus at Kotri was likely to continue.